Staycations Are Here To Stay, Autumn Bookings Data Shows

Bookings data from St Austell Brewery reveals that significant demand for UK staycations is set to continue into autumn, with West Country hotel sales from September-November have seen a significant increase* compared to 2019, the most recent ‘normal’ year. St Austell Brewery is Cornwall’s biggest hospitality business, with 180 pubs, inns, and hotels across the South-West.

Kevin Georgel, Chief Executive of St Austell Brewery, said: “The ongoing uncertainty around international holidays and concerns about the changeable overseas travel list means holidaymakers are continuing to opt for the safer, more reliable option of a UK holiday. Concerns around the environment and everyone playing their part to prevent climate change is also encouraging more guests to book domestic holidays and minimise the number of holidays abroad.

We also believe a re-discovery of the delights and adventure that the West Country has to offer, from beautiful coastlines to fantastic locally sourced food and drink, is driving the trend. British tourists have flocked to us over the last few months and are experiencing first-hand that there is no place quite like Cornwall and the South-West for the perfect escape.”

Despite July and August usually being a peak period for tourism in Devon and Cornwall, the Autumn months can still be warm, and tourist hotspots such as St. Ives, Padstow and Falmouth are often less crowded. Additionally, Cornwall is home to stunning beaches such as Polzeath, Gwithian and Porthminster which will be quieter and with the sea at its warmest temperatures of the year, it is the perfect time for a relaxed day for surfing or swimming.

The South-West is also set to host a number of events in Autumn such as the Oyster Festival in Falmouth, The Tour of Britain cycling race and spooky Halloween events across the region. Cornwall draws visitors in the winter months for its famous light displays at the Eden Project in Par and the village of Mousehole.