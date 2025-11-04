Step Into The Future With The New Microsave Gen:2

Share Post Share Email

Regale launches bold new Papaya, 100% recyclable next-generation product – available for Panasonic NE-1878, NE-1864 and NE-1815 (also compatible with the popular, now-discontinued NE-1843 and NE-1853 models).

Regale has unveiled the Microsave Generation 2 (Gen:2) cavity liner, a major step forward in the evolution of its market-leading microwave protection solution.

Made from a more robust 100% recyclable material, Gen:2 supports operators’ sustainability goals while delivering up to a 20% saving compared with the existing range.

Like the original Microsave, Gen:2 protects valuable microwave equipment from grease and food particles which, if left, can cause serious or unrepairable damage. Both models are dishwasher safe, food safe, and offer a quick, hygienic cleaning solution for busy kitchens.

The striking Papaya finish marks Gen:2 as the next stage of development and makes it instantly recognisable in fast-paced kitchens. Papaya also symbolises speed, innovation and progress — qualities that reflect the product’s next-generation design.

The new liner is fully compatible with the Panasonic NE-1878, NE-1864 and NE-1815 inverter microwaves, with plans to extend the range further over the next 12 months.

Iain Phillips, Managing Director of Regale, commented:

“As the largest independent commercial microwave specialist in the UK, and the largest reseller of Panasonic catering equipment products in the world, it is imperative that we adapt and move with the industry, ensuring that our product range also aligns with the evolving demands of modern foodservice operators.

“Operators are currently facing huge pressures, not only with the impact of both the National Living Wage/National Minimum Wage and National Insurance contributions, but also with rising energy bills. At Regale we fully understand and appreciate these challenges, which is why we have developed Microsave Gen:2 — a more cost-effective option, using a material that is not only durable but 100% recyclable too.”

Both the original transparent Microsave liner and the new Gen:2 will be sold side by side, giving operators flexibility and choice when selecting the right protection for their Panasonic microwaves.

The new Microsave Gen:2 Papaya liner will be available from 1st November, with samples from 1st October.

Stock will be ready for next working day delivery.

Visit www.regale.co.uk for further information