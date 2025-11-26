Licensed Trade Charity Grows Commercial Arm With Acquisition Of Site For New School

Share Post Share Email

The Licensed Trade Charity (LTC) has announced the acquisition of a new location that will expand its specialist education provision for children and young people with a diagnosis of autism. The new site, in Waterlooville, Hampshire, which will be known as Kennington School, represents a significant milestone in LTC’s long-term growth strategy and commitment to widen access to high-quality, inclusive education.

Revenue generated by the school will be directly invested back into the Charity, enabling LTC to support even more people working in licensed hospitality facing challenges, while protecting its long-term future. This work directly supports the Charity’s wider mission of Transforming Lives, Unleashing Potential.

LTC currently runs three independent schools; LVS Ascot in Berkshire, a mainstream day and boarding school, LVS Hassocks in Sussex and LVS Oxford in Oxfordshire, both specialist schools for young people with an autism diagnosis. The income generated from the schools are invested back into the Charity and cover all its costs, allowing LTC to ensure 100% of money donated goes straight to people currently or previously working in the licensed hospitality community.

The acquisition strengthens LTC’s position as a trusted provider of specialist education, while increasing its ability to support the hospitality sector, as the Charity continues to provide health and wellbeing support, practical advice and financial assistance for individuals in the sector.

The previous mainstream prep school on the site in Waterlooville, Hampshire closed earlier in 2025, and LTC’s plans to open Kennington School will create new opportunities for the local community, from employment and partnerships to a purpose-driven school that offers hope, opportunity, and a supportive pathway for autistic children and young people to thrive, shaped by the Charity’s core values.

Kennington School is expected to open in September 2026, subject to final approvals. Over the coming months, LTC will progress site planning, engage with local stakeholders, and develop a curriculum and learning model tailored to the needs of autistic pupils. The school will form part of the LTC Education Group, supporting collaboration, shared expertise, and innovation across its existing schools.

Chris Welham, CEO of the Licensed Trade Charity, said:

“This marks an exciting new chapter for LTC, for the families we serve and the industry we support. We are unique in that our schools provide an income that, alongside our portfolio of investments and properties, secures the future of the Charity and allows us to direct 100% of money donated to us, to the people who need it. This acquisition will allow us to offer even more support to the sector.

“With a heritage in education that spans more than two centuries, we remain committed to delivering outstanding education and expanding our impact in communities that can benefit most. Kennington School builds on that legacy, and we are proud of the stability and credibility that have enabled us to take this step. We look forward to bringing this important new school to life.”