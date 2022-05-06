Stonegate Group Celebrate Career Landmark Graduation with Employees

Share Tweet Share Email

Stonegate Group has celebrated the graduation of 38 team members from its internal Accelerator Programme at Stonegate’s Academy, in Birmingham. The qualification, which is part of the company’s award-winning Albert’s Theory of Progression, earmarks graduates for managerial roles and the next step in their promising careers within the company and the hospitality industry.

The Accelerator Programme focuses on developing Deputy Managers skills, through education and dynamic group learning, to then go forward into a General Manager position within the company and industry. The skills that are developed and supported during the programme are the individual’s confidence, effective teamwork and continued independent learning.

This year’s graduation ceremony saw the class of March 2022 celebrate their career achievement and hard work throughout the programme alongside each other, members of the Stonegate learning and development team, and HR Director Tim Painter, who also presented the graduates with their certificates during the ceremony.

Tim Painter, HR Director at Stonegate Group, said: “Congratulations to all the individuals that graduated from The Accelerator Programme. This is an incredible career achievement.

“The Accelerator programme is a key part of our vision of raising the bar on the British pub, by being the best for our people, our guests and our communities. Stonegate is committed to providing outstanding opportunities and dynamic career paths for all team members, following the ethos of bar to boardroom.”