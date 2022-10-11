Stonegate Group Celebrates Hospitality Apprenticeship Week

Share Tweet Share Email

Stonegate Group celebrated last week’s annual Hospitality Apprenticeship Week, as they marked the ninth year of their apprenticeship scheme.

Launched in October 2013, the pub company’s apprenticeship scheme has grown from two programmes to now offering 15 different courses. These programmes cover all operational and support areas of the business, including Front of House, Finance, Marketing, Leadership and Creative Design. Stonegate Group’s apprenticeship programme also plays a big role in supporting the chef population across the UK.

The Group’s Apprenticeship Team work with a range of Universities and Colleges across the country, including, Birmingham City University, Cambridge Marketing College and Newcastle College, as well as training companies such as Kaplan, Remit Training, Compass and Cambridge Spark. These partnerships focus on developing and delivering the best programmes enabling employees to move up the career ladder in their chosen field.

Tim Painter, HR Director at Stonegate Group said:

“We have a fantastic number of apprentices across Stonegate Group, who are benefiting from learning as they work. The apprenticeships offered fit within our bar to boardroom career development programme enabling each individual to reach their potential as they develop their career. With such a range of courses available to the team, there really is something for everyone, from our venues to our head offices.”

To further engage employees with the programme, the apprenticeship team has created a podcast, Kitchen Sync, to share apprenticeship stories from across the company highlighting the programmes, challenges and achievements of those taking part in the apprenticeship programme.