Stonegate Group Celebrates Raising £70,000 For Motor Neurone Disease Association At A Recent Charity Event

The Stonegate Group, is celebrating after raising £70,000 for the MND Association through a charity day, taking the total raised by Stonegate for the cause to more than £700,000.

The charity day, which took place at The Grove hotel in Watford, saw suppliers and Stonegate colleagues come together to support the Association while giving generously to help fund research, provide care and support for those suffering with the disease.

On the day, teams of four took on the renowned golf course at The Grove, with suppliers and Stonegate colleagues donating to sponsor holes and take on the ‘Beat the Pro’ competition on hole four.

The competition, which saw colleagues take on local professional, Dan Allison, in a one-shot shootout in exchange for a donation to the Association, helped further increase the total raised.

However, only nine of the 116 playing could beat Dan, with one of the nine achieving perfection with an unforgettable hole in one, winning a huge £2,000 cash prize, which he generously donated.

A charity raffle, with prizes kindly donated by suppliers such as hospitality Premier League tickets and VIP concert tickets were up for grabs and helped boost the money raised even higher, completely surpassing expectations.

The money raised marked a significant milestone for the partnership between Stonegate Group and the MND Association with this monumental effort seeing the funds raised since the beginning of the partnership reach over £700,000, helping improve countless lives of those living with motor neurone disease (MND) – a terminal, neurological condition which affects more than 5,000 people in the UK at any one time.

Nick Marks, Group Commercial Director at Stonegate Group, said:

“We’re delighted to have raised a huge £70,000 at our recent charity day at The Grove, we truly appreciate everyone’s generosity in donating to such a worthwhile cause, with the money raised set to help so many people across the nation.

“I’d also like to extend a massive thank you to all our suppliers and colleagues that attended our charity day, they were more than willing to donate raffle prizes and put their hands in their pockets to help those living with MND.”

To commemorate the success of the day, Pete Collins, the MND Association’s Senior Corporate Partnerships Development Executive, posed for a photo with Nick Marks to celebrate the occasion.

Pete said: “We are so grateful to everyone at Stonegate Group who has done so much over the past 3 years to support our work. As well as helping us to improve access to care and provide support and information, the money raised gives our community hope for the future as it helps to fund important developments in MND research. For people living with MND and their families support like it means everything.”