Greene King Raises Over £1.6m Million For Macmillan Support Line

Pub company and brewer, Greene King has raised more than £1,685,000 for Macmillan’s Support Line, a pledge it made at the beginning of the year to dedicate the first six months of fundraising to support this vital lifeline for people living with cancer.

The funds raised through charity activity in over 1,600 Greene King pubs, hotels and restaurants and across its support centres, breweries and distribution centres, will have enabled the experts on the Macmillan Support Line to support more than 14,000 people affected by cancer with information and specialist clinical advice, as well as identifying more than £14 million of unclaimed welfare benefits that people could be entitled to.

51-year-old Natasha, from Leeds, was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in December 2022, with metastases in the brain. The mum-of-two primary school teacher called the Macmillan Support Line after the first appointment with her consultant:

“When I was scared and confused after being told I had cancer, I just could not make head nor tail of anything. I felt like all my thoughts were a massive pile of spaghetti. Macmillan’s Support Line gave me clarity.

“The nurse I spoke with was amazing. She calmed me down and helped me untangle it all. From that first call, I began to understand what was going to happen next and make sense of the notes I’d taken during the appointment. Macmillan and the Support Line helped me to regain control from a situation that felt like it had gone off the rails.”

Macmillan’s Support Line provides a confidential, free service for people living with cancer and their loved ones, with experts providing callers with information, guidance or simply a listening ear. Trained professionals offer confidential support by telephone, email and webchat to ensure people have access to the vital support they urgently need. In the first six months of 2025, the Support Line supported more than 47,000 people affected by cancer.

Nick Mackenzie, CEO at Greene King, said,

“Receiving a cancer diagnosis, whether personally or for a loved one, is often an overwhelming and uncertain experience, and the support, care and advice provided by the team on the Macmillan Support Line is a lifeline for so many during this time.

“That’s why we pledged the first six-months of our fundraising to this vital service. Our dedicated team members and generous customers have once again come together to raise an incredible amount of money, which will help ensure more people have access to the crucial support Macmillan provides, right when they need it the most.”

Gemma Peters, Chief Executive at Macmillan Cancer Support, said:

“I have witnessed first-hand the unwavering enthusiasm of Greene King colleagues and customers as they continue to do whatever it takes to support Macmillan – from taking on Mighty Hikes and abseiling down the grandstand at York Race Day, to hosting Coffee Mornings and pub quiz nights.”

“It is only with the steadfast support of valued partners like Greene King that Macmillan can continue to be right there for people living with cancer.

“As we enter our thirteenth year of partnership and after raising a phenomenal £23million, this relationship is testament to the true power of partnership. I look forward to seeing what we achieve in the years ahead.”