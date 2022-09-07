Stonegate Group Hit £100k Milestone in Motor Neurone Disease Association Charity Partnership

Share Tweet Share Email

Stonegate Group has hit a milestone of £100,000 raised for the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association. Fundraising efforts continue as further initiatives, activities and events are planned for throughout September.

The £100,000 raised up to this point and the many upcoming fundraising initiatives are part of Stonegate Group’s corporate fundraising partnership with the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association and MND Scotland. The partnership announced earlier this year runs across the national Stonegate estate, including its pubs, bars, venues and head office support teams, who will be working with the two charities across England, Wales and Scotland.

Tim Painter, HR Director of Stonegate Group, said:

“I’m extremely proud of the whole team who have helped reach this amazing milestone. Each initiative has been a unique and fun-filled experience and I can’t wait to see what else our talented teams come up with to continue raising funds in the future.”

In September there will be four big fundraising drives. Each initiative will be attempted by different parts of the Stonegate team. The Development Division will be taking part in The Million Step Challenge, where they will collectively walk 1,000,000 steps in a day. The challenge is taking place along the Grand Union Canal in Solihull and will see each member of the team walk 18 – 20 miles.

On the 7 September, Greta Kachkouche, Area Manager for Stonegate Group, will be leading a team of 25 General Managers and a few Deputy Managers down the Bedford to Great Barford canoe trail on the river Ouse. They will be paddling for five hours and have set themselves this challenge as they wanted to do a fundraising activity that will be fun as well as contribute to team building.

From Monday 19 September until Friday 23 September 2022 Stonegate Group’s Customer Contact Centre and Logistics will be organising a virtual cycling tour of Stonegate Pubs called the Tour de Stonegate Group. They will virtually visit each format of Stonegate Pub, Brand Owner Breweries, various Head offices and even their CEO’s beloved Leeds United at Elland Road Leeds. From Inverness in Scotland all the way down to Penzance in Cornwall, covering 2022 miles.

From Saturday 24 September until Monday 26 September Craft Union Pubs will be taking part in a fundraising weekend. The weekend will see individual pubs putting on their own events and taking part in activities to raise funds.

On the 30 September, members from the southwest Leased and Tenanted Operations team will be taking part in the Great South West 4 Peaks Challenge. If all the hiking was not enough, they will also be carrying a keg of beer the whole way. They’ll be climbing Brown Willy, High Willhays, Dunkery Beacon and Pen Y Fan with a grand total of almost 2,500 miles.

All these great fundraising activities are just the tip of the iceberg with more to come throughout the year on behalf of the MND Association and MND Scotland. The MND Association focuses on improving access to care and providing information and support for people living with or affected by MND in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and MND Scotland does the same for those living in Scotland. Both charities fund and promote research that leads to new understanding and treatments and brings a cure closer. They campaign and raise awareness so the needs of people with MND across the UK are recognised and addressed by wider society. People with MND, their families and carers are at the heart of everything they do.

Ian Gardner, Head of Development at the Motor Neurone Disease Association, said:

“We are delighted to see that Stonegate Group has hit this amazing milestone. We are extremely grateful for all the fundraising initiatives planned, there is currently no cure or effective treatment for MND, and donations like these will enable us to continue all-important MND research for treatments and a cure for this devastating disease. Continued fundraising activities through this partnership with Stonegate will make such a difference to the lives of people living with MND, their families and carers.”