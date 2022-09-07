Discover the Future of Plant-Based

Share Tweet Share Email

It’s undeniable, what once was considered ‘fringe’ is now well and truly mainstream. The demand for plant-based food options has skyrocketed since 2017, and the category is continuing to experience strong year on year growth. With more businesses offering plant-based options, the competition is fiercer than ever, and an easy way to stand out is to offer a wide range of innovative products on shelves and menus.

Plant Based World Expo Europe is the only 100% plant based B2B trade show to bring together buyers and suppliers from across foodservice, hospitality, retail, and public sector catering. Returning to Olympia London on November 30th – December 1st, 2022, it’s a one-stop solution for keeping your business competitive in one of the fastest growing food categories.

With so many new plant-based products being launched, how do you decide which ones suit your business? Instead of juggling samples, tastings and emails, the show is your chance to meet with 200+ plant-based suppliers under one roof. You can speak with the right contacts, taste the products, and access all the information you need to make your decisions.

Alongside the expo is a world-class conference programmed for buyers and chefs eager to learn more. The educational sessions are designed to support the buying journey, providing top-line insights into the next trends, opportunities and challenges that will affect your business in the coming months. They will be led by world class speakers, from the biggest chains and foodservice giants to some of the world’s largest food manufacturers and thought leaders.

