Stonegate Group Raises £500,000 for CALM

Image credit: Stonegate Group

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The achievement came on World Suicide Prevention Day (10 September), marking extraordinary fundraising efforts by pub operators, publicans, general managers, venue teams and support centre colleagues across the UK’s largest pub company.

To mark the milestone, colleagues across Stonegate are taking part in a company-wide 500k steps challenge on World Suicide Prevention Day. The challenge aims to encourage as many people as possible to get moving while highlighting the importance of checking in on friends, family and colleagues.

Also on World Suicide Prevention Day, CALM’s Stay IPA launches across managed, Craft Union, leased and tenanted pubs, with 20p from every pint sold donated directly to the charity.

Since the partnership launched, Stonegate’s pub and support teams have embraced the cause, organising fundraising events in communities across the UK and helping drive support for CALM from day one.

One of the standout fundraising moments came at Stonegate’s annual Supplier Conference, where guests raised an incredible £115,000 in a single day.

Another major milestone was the Stonegate Stomp, which brought together more than 300 colleagues across Birmingham, London, Southampton, Leeds and Manchester to complete sponsored walks totalling more than 65 miles, raising £28,000 for CALM.

In May, more than 120 venues, including Popworld and Slug & Lettuce, joined forces for a nationwide Cha Cha Slide challenge, while fundraising has also been supported through everyday guest engagement initiatives such as the introduction of a £3 virtual pint donation across Craft Union and managed pubs, with every penny donated directly to CALM.

The company will continue fundraising throughout September and beyond, including hosting a dedicated company golf day for colleagues and suppliers.

David McDowall, CEO of Stonegate Group, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to our pub operators, publicans, general managers, venue teams and support centre colleagues who have thrown themselves behind CALM from day one.

“The reason this partnership has gathered so much momentum is because CALM’s mission resonates with so many of us. It’s an inspiring charity doing vital work to make sure no one feels suicide is their only option. We’re incredibly proud to support that mission and look forward to raising even more awareness and funds together.”

Simon Gunning, CEO of CALM, added: “Raising half a million for CALM in just over six months is an incredible achievement, and we are extremely grateful for Stonegate Group’s work to help fund our suicide prevention services.

“More than that though, this partnership has brought CALM’s message of hope to so many people since January. It’s thanks to the generous support of Stonegate’s staff and customers that we’re able to meet people where they are and show anyone struggling there’s always a way forward.”