Stonegate Group Raises Over £820,000 for the MND Association and MND Scotland

Stonegate Group celebrated the end of its impactful three-year partnership with the MND Association and MND Scotland last week, having raised an extraordinary £825,000 to support those affected by Motor Neurone Disease.

From marathon runners to pub quiz hosts, every Stonegate colleague, guest and community has played a part in bringing hope and awareness to families affected by MND since the partnership began in April 2022.

Highlights include colleagues climbing Snowdon, the epic ‘Tour de Stonegate’ which saw teams cycle over 2,000 miles, a purpose-brewed charity beer sold across pubs, and Stonegate colleagues proudly taking part in the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon for the past three years.

In July 2025, a supplier charity golf day at The Grove raised over £70,000 in a single day, marking one of the biggest fundraising moments of the partnership.

From £250,000 in May 2023 to £825,000 by September 2025, Stonegate’s journey to raise vital funds and awareness for both the MND Association and MND Scotland has been nothing short of phenomenal.

Stonegate unveiled the final fundraising total at its annual conference, where colleagues celebrated alongside representatives from the MND Association.

The MND Association’s Chief Executive, Tanya Curry said:

“It’s impossible to overestimate just how much Stonegate’s partnership has truly meant, not only to us, but to the whole MND community.

“Since 2022, Stonegate has raised more than £800,000 for the MND Association and MND Scotland, taking part in extraordinary events including the Tour de Stonegate which saw staff cycling more than 2,000 miles and by climbing Mount Snowdon.

“The strength of this remarkable partnership has enabled the MND Association to develop the support and information we offer to people living with MND, their families and carers, while also funding vital research which gives us the hope we need for the future.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to the team at Stonegate for their generosity, their dedication and their tremendous support.”

Around 5,000 adults in the UK live with MND at any one time, and a person’s lifetime risk of developing the disease is around one in 300. There is currently no cure, but research is progressing, and support services play a vital role in improving quality of life for people and families affected.

The money raised through the partnership is used to support people living with MND and their families and carers, while also funding research into potential new treatments.

To put the scale of fundraising into perspective:

£130,000 could fund a three-and-a-half-year PhD studentship into MND

£350,000 could fund a three-year MND biomedical research project in London

David McDowall, CEO of Stonegate Group, said:

“I couldn’t be prouder of what our teams, guests, and communities have achieved. From collection tins on bars to marathons and mountain climbs, everyone’s creativity and determination to raise vital funds for MND has been incredible.

“This partnership shows what we can do when we come together with purpose – and I’m so grateful to everyone who’s played a part.”