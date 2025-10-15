Top Ten Best KPs in the UK Revealed – but Who is Number One?

Share Post Share Email

It’s down to the final straight in the search for the 2025 KP of the Year as Winterhalter, the company behind the awards, has unveiled this year’s shortlist.

The winner will be announced in the next few weeks, and will be chosen from a top ten selected by this year’s judging panel.

The shortlist includes KPs from across the foodservice industry. Stephen Kinkead is managing director of Winterhalter UK and is one of the judges. He said, “The calibre of the entrants this year has been superb and spread over an eclectic mix of establishments, from nursing homes to football stadia, each with so many amazing kitchen porters. The judging was, at times, intense, and this was the hardest year I have experienced to get to the top ten. It underlines how this competition grows from strength to strength.”

The shortlist is:

Hans Tegner of Millstream Hotel – nominated by Annie Brierley

Haroon Ahmad Babai of The Landmark London Hotel – nominated by Anna Jasiewicz

Hayley Gibbens of TNS Catering – nominated by Nicole Bunting

Jose Farinha of The Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn – nominated by David Bush

Motahar Hossin of A.Wong – nominated by Andrew Wong

Ram Meadows of Liverpool FC – nominated by Christine Fawcett

Said Ali Ibrahim of JW Marriott Grosvenor House London – nominated by Stuart Bowery

Sam Acquah of Alfreds – nominated by Andrew Turner

Venetia Wisher of The Genuine Dining Co – nominated by Jade Walker

Yared Hailesilassie of Sam’s Riverside (Genuine Restaurants Limited) – nominated by Fanny Stocker

One of the judges was Kerth Gumbs, head chef, Fenchurch at the Sky Garden: “I’m amazed to see the sheer number of entrants this year — It was extremely difficult to get to the shortlist,” he said. “It’s so important to recognise our unsung heroes. Congratulations to all the finalists, and best wishes to the future winners — we truly appreciate everything you do.”

Also on the panel was Lisa Jenkins, chief executive, RACA, who said, “Our final top ten demonstrates an incredible group of experienced and skilled kitchen porters.” Meanwhile Steve Groves, head chef, Glyndebourne (Compass), described judging this year’s KP of the Year as “genuinely inspiring.” He added, “The standard was incredibly high, and it was a reminder of how much heart, pride and quiet leadership exists in kitchens up and down the country.” Dipna Anand, chef-owner, Brilliant Gastro and Kate Brooke-Green, head of food, Mollie’s Motels, completed the judging panel.

The 2025 KP of the Year will be awarded the coveted trophy, £1,000 in vouchers and a celebratory meal for family and friends in a casual dining restaurant of their choice. Furthermore, their employer will get a Winterhalter dishwasher worth up to £10,000. Two highly commended KPs each receive a trophy and gift vouchers, and every KP nominated will receive a bespoke KP of the Year Oliver Hardy apron.

More information about the competition can be found at www.kpoftheyear.com.