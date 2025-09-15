Stonegate Offers 23 Free-Of-Tie Investment Properties To Market
Stonegate Group has instructed Savills to market 23 free-of-tie public houses as investment opportunities, marking the latest phase in the company’s ongoing estate transformation programme.
The portfolio comprises individual properties and smaller packages distributed across England, all operating under long-term lease arrangements with annual rent reviews tied to the Retail Price Index.
Notable among the offerings is The Dartmouth Arms in Forest Hill, south-east London, which operates as a MEATliquor franchise location. Industry sources indicate the ownership change will not disrupt the venue’s current trading arrangements.
The disposal forms part of Stonegate’s comprehensive estate optimisation strategy, which has seen significant changes to its 4,300-strong portfolio over recent years. The company has utilised market data and local insights to inform conversion decisions across its managed estate.
Recent milestones include the successful conversion of 200 managed venues to Leased and Tenanted operations, alongside expansion of its Craft Union pub model. This restructuring has reduced Stonegate’s directly managed estate from 800 properties to approximately 550 sites since Chief Executive David McDowall assumed leadership.
According to company figures, the transformation strategy has generated average profit improvements of £110,000 per converted venue.
Commenting on the ongoing programme, McDowall emphasised the focus on long-term sustainability rather than traditional branding approaches.
“Our transformation centres on positioning every pub for sustained success,” the CEO explained. “We’re observing that customers increasingly value personalised service and local expertise over corporate brand recognition. Through partnerships with entrepreneurial operators, we’re developing venues that demonstrate greater resilience and community connection.”
The strategic shift reflects broader industry trends toward localised operations and independent-style management, while maintaining the operational support and buying power of a major pub company.
The properties are all let on long leases with annual Retail Price Index linked rent reviews and include:
Admiral Macbride, Plymouth
Coventry Arms, Corfe Mullen
Crown & Anchor, Bromley
Crown & Stirrup, Lyndhurst
Dartmouth Arms, Forest Hill
Dog & Duck, Walthamstow
Fagins, Brookthorpe
Feathers, Chalfont St Giles
Frankland Arms, Washington
Garden Bar, Hove
Golden Ball, York
Harbour Moon, West Looe
Letters Inn, Tattenhall
Malthouse, Timsbury
Milehouse, Cross Heath
Moorings, Loughborough
Pax Inn, Thorp Arch
Romantica, Sutton Coldfield
Salthouse Hotel, Clevedon
Seven Stars, Canterbury
Star, Hampton Hill
Wickham Arms, Brockley
Windmill, Peterborough