Stonegate Offers 23 Free-Of-Tie Investment Properties To Market

Stonegate Group has instructed Savills to market 23 free-of-tie public houses as investment opportunities, marking the latest phase in the company’s ongoing estate transformation programme.

The portfolio comprises individual properties and smaller packages distributed across England, all operating under long-term lease arrangements with annual rent reviews tied to the Retail Price Index.

Notable among the offerings is The Dartmouth Arms in Forest Hill, south-east London, which operates as a MEATliquor franchise location. Industry sources indicate the ownership change will not disrupt the venue’s current trading arrangements.

The disposal forms part of Stonegate’s comprehensive estate optimisation strategy, which has seen significant changes to its 4,300-strong portfolio over recent years. The company has utilised market data and local insights to inform conversion decisions across its managed estate.

Recent milestones include the successful conversion of 200 managed venues to Leased and Tenanted operations, alongside expansion of its Craft Union pub model. This restructuring has reduced Stonegate’s directly managed estate from 800 properties to approximately 550 sites since Chief Executive David McDowall assumed leadership.

According to company figures, the transformation strategy has generated average profit improvements of £110,000 per converted venue.

Commenting on the ongoing programme, McDowall emphasised the focus on long-term sustainability rather than traditional branding approaches.

“Our transformation centres on positioning every pub for sustained success,” the CEO explained. “We’re observing that customers increasingly value personalised service and local expertise over corporate brand recognition. Through partnerships with entrepreneurial operators, we’re developing venues that demonstrate greater resilience and community connection.”

The strategic shift reflects broader industry trends toward localised operations and independent-style management, while maintaining the operational support and buying power of a major pub company.

The properties are all let on long leases with annual Retail Price Index linked rent reviews and include:

Admiral Macbride, Plymouth

Coventry Arms, Corfe Mullen

Crown & Anchor, Bromley

Crown & Stirrup, Lyndhurst

Dartmouth Arms, Forest Hill

Dog & Duck, Walthamstow

Fagins, Brookthorpe

Feathers, Chalfont St Giles

Frankland Arms, Washington

Garden Bar, Hove

Golden Ball, York

Harbour Moon, West Looe

Letters Inn, Tattenhall

Malthouse, Timsbury

Milehouse, Cross Heath

Moorings, Loughborough

Pax Inn, Thorp Arch

Romantica, Sutton Coldfield

Salthouse Hotel, Clevedon

Seven Stars, Canterbury

Star, Hampton Hill

Wickham Arms, Brockley

Windmill, Peterborough