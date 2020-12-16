Stonegate Teams Up With Brian Blessed OBE For A Festive We Love Quizmas

Stonegate Group’s We Love Quiz programme, is teaming up with Christmas-legend Brian Blessed OBE for a festive special pub quiz We Love Quizmas, sponsored by Jägermeister and Gordon’s. Acting as quizmaster, Brian Blessed OBE will put customers through their paces in a festive-exclusive quiz on Tuesday 15th, Tuesday 22nd, and Tuesday 29th December at 7:30pm in selected Stonegate venues and available online, over the Christmas period.

Streamed exclusively across over 200 Stonegate sites, there are up to five prizes of £500 to be won each week and the quiz is free to play. Customers can join the Quizmas fun by downloading the We Love Quiz app, where they can also find out which pubs will be streaming the quiz in-house.

On New Year’s Eve, there will be a special New Year quiz, with a top prize of £2020 from 5.30pm, again sponsored by Jägermeister and Gordon’s.

Alan Armstrong, Head of Marketing for Stonegate Group, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Brian Blessed, who is synonymous with Christmas! It is a fantastic and fun way to end the year. The New Year’s Eve quiz will be especially exciting with an amazing cash prize!

“This year has been tough for everyone, especially for the hospitality industry. We have done everything that has been asked of us. We have adapted our businesses to the changing Government restrictions quickly, efficiently and diligently. All our venues have robust COVID-secure measures in place, so everyone can enjoy themselves this festive season in a safe and responsible way.”

We Love Quiz was born in March’s national lockdown as an online solution to the sorely missed ‘Pub Quiz’. It then went in-venue across over 350 pubs each week and reaching over 15,000 quiz teams, with special sports editions earlier in the summer – ‘A Game of 2 Halves’, the UK’s biggest in-venue football quiz, hosted by Clive Tyldesley and the Guinness Six Nations Pub Quiz hosted by James Haskell – sealing it as a firm customer favourite.