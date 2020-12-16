Wetherspoon Offers Posters To Hospitality Operators To “Publicise Government Ineptitude Over Covid-19”

Wetherspoon is offering hospitality operators the opportunity to display three posters it has produced giving an alternative view to the government over Covid-19 and lockdown.

The articles, which feature in Wetherspoon News, are by eminent doctors, scientists and lawyers.

Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin said: “ The articles detail how the government is messing up the economy and also the health of the nation.

“We were approached by a restaurant owner in Tonbridge asking if he could display them in his restaurant and were happy for him to do so.

“We are now extending the opportunity to all hospitality operators who wish to download the posters from our website (www.jdwetherspoon.com) and make it available to their customers.

“Two of the posters do not mention Wetherspoon by name.

“More than 800,000 jobs have been lost so far, many in hospitality, so it’s vital for political folly to be highlighted.”

