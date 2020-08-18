Latest:

Stonegate Welcomes Back Clive Tyldesley For Champions League Final Quiz

The UK’s biggest football quiz – ‘Game of 2 Halves’ – Sunday 23 August 2020, 7pm

Following the success of the ‘Game of 2 Halves’, the UK’s biggest in-venue football quiz which took place pre the FA Cup Final on Saturday 1 August, Stonegate Pub Company is delighted to welcome back Clive Tyldesley as quiz master for a second pre-match quiz. This time Clive will put football-fans through their paces in the second ‘Game of 2 Halves’, ahead of the Champions League Final on Sunday 23 August at 7pm.

Streamed exclusively across a number of Stonegate’s sports sites, the  quiz will again be dedicated to all things football with £2000 up for grabs for the national winner and £20 bar tab for each site winner, to be redeemed for the final itself. Customers can enter via the WeLoveQuiz app.

Stephen Cooper, Sports Marketing Manager of Stonegate Pub Company, said: “It’s great to be welcoming Clive back as quiz-master. We saw fantastic participation during the pre-FA Cup quiz with over 1,200 teams taking part across the country, equating to over 4,000 extra customers in our pubs an hour before the main match. I was keen to build on this success and the Champions League Final is the perfect opportunity.

“We have had to think about doing things a little differently, since lockdown. Technology and digital innovation is certainly going to be part of our customer experience going forward. It will never replace face-to-face events, but we are certainly seeing an increased consumer appetite in the online arena.”

Similar to the pre-FA Cup Final quiz, there will be food and drink offers available to pre-order, including ‘10 chicken wings and 4 pints of beer or cider for £10’. For more information and to find a pub hosting the quiz, please visit: https://www.welovesport.co/fa-cup-quiz-with-clive-tyldesley/

 

