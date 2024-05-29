Strategic Partnership to Drive Net Positive Hospitality is Announced Between The World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance and STR

Share Tweet Share Email

The World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance (the Alliance) is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership between the Alliance and STR that will drive the hospitality industry towards Net Positive through a wide range of collaborations.

Through this transformative partnership, both organisations will engage in a range of shared activities, including working groups, the creation of comprehensive toolkits and resources, as well as the testing and implementation of cutting-edge solutions to measure social and environmental sustainability indicators. Leveraging STR’s extensive data resources, the Alliance will conduct research across the sector. To further strengthen the commitment to sustainability and the key role of data management, both the Alliance and STR will provide training and support to each organisation’s respective teams.

STR is the leading provider of data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry. STR’s focus is to define how businesses measure performance, expand benchmarking possibilities, drive industry standards and encourage evolved thinking about data.

The Alliance, consisting of global members, strategic partners, and industry stakeholders, collaboratively addresses critical challenges impacting the planet, people, and places worldwide, with the ultimate goal of reaching Net Positive Hospitality.

Glenn Mandziuk, Chief Executive Officer of the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, said, “Our partnership is significant for the industry as we collaborate to provide valuable resources for all employees within hospitality. Securing the support of STR through our partnership not only ensures that as a sector we are working together, it means that we can accelerate our support for the industry as we lead our sector towards Net Positive, ultimately transforming our industry through sustainability.”

Amanda Hite, President at STR, said, “We embrace our responsibility as an industry leader and understand the role we can play in fostering sustainable solutions. We are proud to have a voice in these crucial dialogues and to leverage our global resources in the collective effort toward Net Positive.”