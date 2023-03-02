“Substantial Progress” in Sector’s Recovery Says Report

Share Tweet Share Email

The government has issued an update on its hospitality strategy setting out the ways it is supporting the sector to overcome the significant challenges it faces particularly with staffing issues and licensing.

The tragedy was originally launched by the then business minister Paul Scully and led to the creation of a hospitality council which was tasked with seeking solutions post-pandemic.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said:

“The Hospitality Strategy was a seismic shift in the way Government sees hospitality, as was the development of a Minister with specific responsibility for the sector.

“This update shows the substantial progress that has already been made in the sector’s recovery and towards a more resilient future, despite the massive external shocks we have faced.

“The work following the publication of the strategy shows the clear value in Government working together with industry on key issues within the sector, but there is still more to do to meet our mutual objectives.

“Action from the Chancellor in the Budget this month can help support those objectives, particularly across workforce, energy resilience and access to finance. Intervention in the energy market, reform of the Apprenticeship Levy and greater flexibility around debt repayments would greatly benefit hospitality businesses, allowing them to accelerate growth and create even more job opportunities.”