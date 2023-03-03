Take Away More from Expowest Cornwall!

Share Tweet Share Email

Expowest Cornwall brings the best food and drink, equipment and business services to Cornwall’s hospitality and catering buyers.

New for 2023 is an aisle in the show which focuses on the Fish & Chip/Takeaway trade. It features existing exhibitors, as well as some who are exhibiting at the show for the first time on their own stands. Come and sample from T Quality, Middletons Foods, Kerry Foods, Drywite Ltd, Pacific West, Blenders, Pan Euro Foods, and Pukka Pies. These organisations are grouped for your convenience, and there are many other suppliers to takeaways throughout the show.

The show also has a new Leading in Innovation and Sustainability area, where you can see how companies are working towards doing business in a way that is better for everyone, and the LWC drinks area is back, bigger and better than ever, representing over 50 drinks brands.

Expowest Cornwall takes place on Wednesday 8th & Thursday 9th March at the Royal Cornwall Showground in Wadebridge. Meet over 150 exhibitors and get set of Easter, the Summer and beyond! Find out all about the show, and register to attend, at expowestcornwall.co.uk.