‘Super Saturday’: Pubs Hope To Serve 18 Million Pints On National Hospitality Day

BBPA issues rallying call for pub goers to support their local this Saturday and help struggling hospitality businesses

The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) has today revealed it hopes pubs will serve 18 million pints this Saturday on National Hospitality Day.”

National Hospitality Day has been organised by sector charities to support hospitality businesses who were brought to their knees by the pandemic and help them get back on their feet.

It is asking the nation to ‘go out and help out’ the sector on Saturday 18th September by visiting restaurants, cafes and pubs who are still struggling to recover their businesses.

Latest data from the BBPA tracking the recovery of the beer and pub sector reveals that beer sales in pubs are 10% down on 2019, before the pandemic took place.

Because of this, it says pubs are selling around 2 million pints less and losing as much as £9 million in much needed revenue on Saturdays alone.

This it says, is lost potential revenue that is crucial to the sustainability and recovery of the sector following 16 months of forced closure and trade limiting restrictions.

The trade association is therefore urging pub goers to go out to their local on National Hospitality Day this Saturday and show their support for their community pub.

If enough people go out and support the sector on Saturday, the BBPA hopes trade for the day will match – or maybe even exceed –a typical Saturday’s trade before the pandemic, whilst also raising awareness of the support the sector still needs in its recovery.

Ahead of National Hospitality Day, the BBPA has been making clear the support the beer and pub sector needs to recover and play a leading role in the Government’s plans to build back better post-pandemic.

It is backing the Long Live The Local campaign, which is calling for Government investment in pubs as part of the recovery to build back better, by reforming Business Rates, VAT and a cut in Beer Duty. So far, over 60,000 people have signed the petition calling on the Government to support pubs and breweries and 50,000 have written to their MP directly to ask them to support pubs in their constituencies.

Ahead of the Budget now announced for October 27th, it is urging Chancellor Rishi Sunak to do the right thing and implement these measures to support the sectors recovery.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said:

“Calling all pub goers across the UK, go out and help out your local this Saturday for National Hospitality Day!

“This Saturday is all about showing support to our beloved pubs and hospitality businesses and helping them get back on their feet.

“If people go out and support their local this Saturday, we hope 18 million pints – maybe even more – will be sold. A big boost to our sector.

“If you have a local you love and cherish, I urge you to give them a visit this weekend – and beyond – to show your support.

“I hope the Chancellor will be watching this Saturday and see the love we have as a nation for our pubs. They have a vital role to play in building back better and driving growth in communities across the UK. But if they are to do this he must invest in them at the Budget by reducing the unfair tax burden they face.”