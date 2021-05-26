Supporting Hospitality Drivers As They Return To Work

A REOPENED SECTOR WITH RENEWED HEALTH AND SAFETY CHALLENGES

For businesses across the UK,April and May have been months focused on reopening venues safely, returning staff safely and getting back to business safely.

When it comes to health and safety, the main concerns for hospitality companies often surround on-premise risks. From sanitised work tops to social distancing, the hospitality indus- try is leading the way in creating a safe on-premise working environment for customers and employees.The challenge for many businesses in the sector, however, is supporting those employees who drive for work.

From catering companies to food and drink suppliers in the hotel supply chain, the hospitality sector has seen staff furloughed and commercial vehicles out of action for months.

Driving for work therefore provides a different, and equally important, set of health and safety risks that businesses may have overlooked when reopening post lockdown.

ENSURING DRIVERS AND VEHICLES ARE READY FOR THE ROAD

In order to provide a safe working environment for commercial drivers in the hospitality sector, businesses can focus on two key areas:The drivers and their vehicles. It may seem simple, but ensuring that drivers and vehicles are ready for the road before work begins is an all-important step towards safety.

Drivers should check their vehicles every day before setting off, and make sure they are prepared and ready for work. Of course, many will have continued to drive during lockdown, but driving for work requires different levels of concentration, awareness and care. It naturally takes time to readjust, and employers should therefore allow drivers time to prepare before business reopens.