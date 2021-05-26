Update Hospitality Risk Assessments 14 CLH Digital Issue 58 as Pandemic Restrictions Ease

Earlier this month, three people were injured, including two women who received serious burns, after an explosion involving a gas heater in the beer garden of the King’s Head in Great Cornard, Suffolk. It has been alleged that an intoxicated customer kept filling the heater with ethanol and eventually sprayed ethanol from a spare bottle on to the heater’s naked flame as a prank, causing the bottle to explode. A statement on the pub’s Facebook page stated that the heater was not one supplied by the pub, and was brought on to the premises without their knowledge.

After months of lockdown, customers are naturally excited by the prospect of being able to return to socialise in pubs. However, what steps should be taken by pub licensees/designated premises supervisors to prevent exuberant behaviour from escalating to a point when people’s safety is threatened?

Under the Health and Safety at Work, etc. Act 1974, employers have a duty to ensure, so far as reasonably practicable, the health and safety of their employees and also of anyone else who may be affected by the employer’s business, such as visitors. Risk assessment is the cornerstone to effective health and safety. In fact, employers are required under the Management of Health and Safety at Work Regulations 1999 to assess the risk posed to their employees at work and to others who may be affected by the employer’s business, and to put appropriate control measures in place. In other words, although pub operators are not expected to produce risk-free environments for staff and customers, they are expected to reduce foreseeable risks as low as reasonably practicable. It is a criminal offence not to comply with health and safety law.

Clearly, not all risks to health and safety will be foreseeable to licensees, but the risk posed by the actions of intoxicated customers should be. It is incumbent on licensees to have arrangements in place both inside and outside of the building to identify individuals who may be posing a risk to others. Depending on the type of establishment and its location, this may not necessarily require a door supervisor on the entrance or CCTV covering every possible inch of the premises, but it is likely to require staff to actively monitor behaviour and be prepared to take proportionate action to reduce the risk, rather than simply ignoring it.