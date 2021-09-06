Surge in Demand Necessitates Protection of Hospitality Staff from Abuse and Overwork

UK hospitality has been facing challenging times for the past 18 months now.With Covid-19 restrictions in place, the hospitality sector suffered badly hit.Things start- ed changing drastically after the complete removal of restrictions, but there is another challenge, the shortage of staff and staff isolation, which led to the staff being increasingly exposed to a long time away from homes.

Confusion over foreign travel resulted in a boom in domestic travel, with travellers pouring, making the staff reach their tipping point.With the booking from domestic tourists bumping up by roughly 300 per cent, the hospitality sector has struggled to meet demand.

But with more people pouring in, there has been an increasing number of cases of staff abuse by holidaymakers.The UK has some of the most diverse hospitality facili- ties and nightclubs and is often considered one of the best throughout the world. After a year of the pandemic that saw the sales drop, the last thing the industry cannot afford is the unhappy staff serving the customers.

Both hotel staff & customers critical

In the present situation, the hotels and restaurants must manage their staff well both physically as well as emotionally.They need to keep the checks and balances in place in their hotels to ensure that not only do they gain business, but at the same time, no holidaymaker misbehaves with the staff.

Also, with new vaccine passports set to be implemented from the end of September, the customer’s patience could well be a little shaky. Nightclub goers would require a vaccine passport from the end of September, which has been confirmed by the official spokesman of the Prime Minister recently.