Beavertown Brewery’s First Ever Pub, Corner Pin, is Now Open

Beavertown Brewery is delighted to announce the doors to its first ever pub, Corner Pin, are now open.

For the first time in its 9 year history, Beavertown has taken over a real-life venue, bringing all of the brand’s creativity to its very own Tottenham pub. Popping with vibrant blasts of colour and iconic Beavertown designs, Corner Pin encompasses everything that makes Beavertown unique, bringing a soon to be announced menu of delicious pub food, and of course, the all-important Beavertown beer, to its brand new north London location.

Sitting bang-opposite The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Corner Pin is the perfect hangout for both devoted fans of the beautiful game and non-fans alike. Set over three floors and with a sun-trap beer garden for the warmer months, the pub is the go to destination whether it’s for a quick pre-match pint or a fun evening with friends.

A pub has stood on the Tottenham spot for generations and held the name ‘The Corner Pin’ since the 1970s, but was more recently used as Tottenham Hotspur’s former Ticket Office. The Beavertown restoration of Corner Pin restores the site to its former glory and brings something brand new to the area.

Logan Plant, Founder of Beavertown Brewery, commented: ‘We’re thrilled to be opening our first ever pub in Tottenham, the place we call home. It’s incredibly exciting to be able to open the doors to this historic venue and breathe new life into the much-loved pub, the only way we know how… with epic design, cracking beer and a great atmosphere.’

Alex Thorpe, Senior Business Development Manager at Tottenham Hotspur FC, commented “We are excited to reveal our plans to restore The Corner Pin to its former use – a vibrant and modern pub that is sure to be popular amongst our fans, our local community and visitors to the area. As a business rooted in this community, Beavertown Brewery shares the Club’s vision for Tottenham and we are delighted to be working with them on this project that aims to bring a further boost to the local economy.”