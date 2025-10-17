Survey Findings Confirm DEIB Priority For Hospitality Businesses

Share Post Share Email

The Institute of Hospitality (IoH) has released the findings of its recent Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) Survey to coincide with Black History Month, a key date in the DEIB calendar.

Earlier this year, the IoH invited hospitality professionals to share their perspectives on DEIB. The results show encouraging progress across the hospitality sector, while also highlighting the need for more focus to turn commitment into sustained action.

Key findings from the IoH DEIB Survey include:

Widespread adoption : 84% of organisations reported having a DEIB strategy in place

: 84% of organisations reported having a DEIB strategy in place Resourcing gap : 56% do not have a dedicated DEIB Lead, highlighting the need for stronger structures to embed change

: 56% do not have a dedicated DEIB Lead, highlighting the need for stronger structures to embed change Strategic importance: 51% strongly agree with 25% agreeing that DEIB should remain a top priority, with 5% disagreeing or strongly disagreeing

51% strongly agree with 25% agreeing that DEIB should remain a top priority, with 5% disagreeing or strongly disagreeing Staff sentiment: 65% are very happy or happy with their organisation’s approach, although inconsistency in delivery remains a challenge

65% are very happy or happy with their organisation’s approach, although inconsistency in delivery remains a challenge Future focus: 53% of organisations plan to maintain current efforts, 18% plan to expand, and only 1% intend to reduce DEIB activity.

The Hospitality Industry and DEIB

While the results confirm that DEIB is firmly on the agenda, it also highlights a gap between intention and implementation. Many businesses want to do more, but lack dedicated roles, resources, or clear frameworks to make DEIB part of everyday practice.

Outlining the results, IoH CEO, Robert Richardson FIH MI, said:

“These findings reflect both the progress and the potential to embrace and action DEIB, within our profession. It is encouraging to see DEIB strategies becoming widely adopted across hospitality, and we remain committed to helping organisations and individuals turn good intentions into meaningful, measurable change, that strengthens our workplaces and our industry.”

All hospitality businesses and individuals can access FREE DEIB resources here. Meet DEIB Council here.