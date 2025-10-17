Coffee Shops and Delivery Apps Pose New Competition to UK Pubs, Says Greene King Chief

Share Post Share Email

Britain’s traditional pub sector faces growing competition from coffee shops and food delivery platforms as consumer habits shift, according to the head of one of the country’s largest pub operators.

Speaking to the BBC “Big Boss Interview” podcast Nick Mackenzie, chief executive of Greene King, which operates approximately 2,700 venues nationwide, has acknowledged that establishments beyond the traditional hospitality sector are increasingly competing for consumers’ leisure time and spending.

The 57-year-old industry veteran identified coffee shops and food delivery applications as emerging challengers to the pub trade, noting they represent alternative options for social gatherings and casual dining that previously would have taken place in licensed premises.

With over 14,000 cafés and coffee shops now operating across Britain, compared to approximately 40,000 pubs, the landscape of social venues has evolved considerably.

However, Mr Mackenzie maintains that pubs retain unique advantages as community gathering spaces.

The changing demographics of alcohol consumption present particular challenges for the sector. Recent data suggests roughly one-third of people under 25 and approximately 20% of the overall British population abstain from alcohol entirely.

In response to these trends, Greene King has expanded its offerings to appeal to non-drinkers and health-conscious customers. The company now provides low and no-alcohol draught options, though these products currently represent a modest proportion of total sales.

Mr Mackenzie emphasised that pubs must adapt their proposition to remain relevant, noting that quality coffee and food options have become essential elements of the modern pub experience, alongside improved interiors and ambience.

“The sector is evolving to accommodate customers who visit solely for meals or non-alcoholic refreshments,” he explained, adding that creating comfortable, welcoming environments has become crucial to attracting diverse customer groups.

Despite acknowledging changing consumer preferences and increased competition, the Greene King chief expressed confidence in the enduring appeal of pubs as social hubs, arguing that their community-focused role remains difficult for other venue types to replicate.