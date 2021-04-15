Sussex Inns Invests With Star At Sixth Site

Share Tweet Share Email

Sussex Inns has expanded to six sites, taking a substantive lease at The William Hardwicke at Bognor Regis following a £275,000 refurbishment with Star Pubs & Bars.

In order to appeal to the whole community, The William Hardwicke will have a broad offer that changes throughout the day including morning coffee and cake, all-day home-made food, sports screenings, and nighttime DJs, bands and dancing. The pub reopens this week creating six new jobs.

The pub boasts one of the largest gardens in Bognor. The revamp has maximised the 200-seater space, adding an outside bar serving draught beer and a 9m x 9m giant umbrella to cover much of the area in rainy weather. New gazebos at the front will provide sheltered seating for a further 40 people.

Says Sussex Inns managing director Iain Brown: “The William Hardwicke is the oldest and one of the biggest pubs in the town. It’s a Bognor Regis institution and well loved by residents. The pub has been a cracking venue in the past that has catered for all ages. We want to recapture that success with a chameleon offer providing great quality and service whatever the occasion.”

The Sussex Inns’ estate encompasses a range of hospitality venues including hotels, bars and a nightclub*. The company is now looking for further leased and freehold pubs and hotels with development opportunities in affluent villages across Southern England. Adds Brown: “After our experience at The William Hardwicke, we’d love to take more sites with Star. They have looked after us really well over a very difficult period.”

Comments Star Pubs & Bars operations director for the South East, Dugald Macer: “We’ve been delighted to support Sussex Inns at The William Hardwicke. They’re incredibly professional operators with a real understanding of the local market. Their business model for The William Hardwicke taps into multiple revenue opportunities and unlocks the pub’s massive potential. The pub looks superb and, with staycationing on the increase, is set for a fantastic summer.”