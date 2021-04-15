Latest:

Like For Like Sales Up Nearly 60% On Hospitality’s First Day Of Trading, Says CGA

On premise food and drink insight company CGA has released figures that show that those pubs, bars and restaurants able to trade on Monday [12th April] saw like-for-like sales rise nearly 60% on the same day in 2019. This is a good start for the hospitality sector, which is currently limited to trading outdoors. Around 41,100 premises in Britain have outdoor space – some 38.2% of all sites.

“The first day of trading after England’s lockdown showed a fairly solid performance and demonstrates how consumers were keen to enjoy their first drink out – with like-for-like drinks sales up nearly 115% for outlets that were open compared with the equivalent day in 2019. Food sales didn’t fare quite so well, at 12% below 2019 levels, but this is understandable given that operators can currently only trade outside,” commented CGA’s Jonny Jones, MD for UK & Ireland.

 

 

 