Like For Like Sales Up Nearly 60% On Hospitality’s First Day Of Trading, Says CGA

Share Tweet Share Email

On premise food and drink insight company CGA has released figures that show that those pubs, bars and restaurants able to trade on Monday [12th April] saw like-for-like sales rise nearly 60% on the same day in 2019. This is a good start for the hospitality sector, which is currently limited to trading outdoors. Around 41,100 premises in Britain have outdoor space – some 38.2% of all sites.

“The first day of trading after England’s lockdown showed a fairly solid performance and demonstrates how consumers were keen to enjoy their first drink out – with like-for-like drinks sales up nearly 115% for outlets that were open compared with the equivalent day in 2019. Food sales didn’t fare quite so well, at 12% below 2019 levels, but this is understandable given that operators can currently only trade outside,” commented CGA’s Jonny Jones, MD for UK & Ireland.