Take A Look Inside New Colwyn Bay Pub Following £200,000 Makeover

The Toad in Colwyn Bay reopened on Friday 30th June following a transformational £200,000 investment from community pub company, Admiral Taverns, which owns nearly 1,500 community pubs across England, Scotland, and Wales. Together with Admiral Taverns, licensee Peter Hammond has worked hard to add a touch of sophistication to the pub, whilst enhancing and modernising the overall look and feel.

Inside, the pub has been given a new lease of life with a full refurbishment including a new bar, brand-new modern furniture, flooring and fixtures throughout as well as a refreshed coastal colour scheme of pale blue and light grey. Outside, customers are greeted with new signage, lighting, and windows with a dark and light blue tint.

At the helm is licensee, Peter Hammond, who brings a wealth of experience and charisma to the pub. Having run The Toad for 18 years – and having been in the hospitality industry for 35 years – Peter has turned this establishment into one of the most popular food-led pubs in the area. Peter will use his knowledge and expertise to ensure The Toad remains a pillar of the community where family, friends, children – and their four-legged friends – are all welcome.

Peter Hammond, licensee at The Toad, said: “I am thrilled to have reopened The Toad and showcased its revitalised look and feel to the community. I am extremely pleased with the results and am extremely grateful for all the support I’ve received from the community over the last 18 years. I am glad to have welcomed back the local community and cannot wait to introduce the pub’s fantastic new offerings!”

Becky Whitlock-Torr, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns commented: “It’s fantastic to see how passionate Pete is about The Toad, which has been demonstrated through the excellent refurbishment and his commitment to the pub for 18 years. The pub looks amazing, and I can see this being the perfect hub for the Colwyn Bay community. I would recommend anyone in the area to take a visit, and I wish the pub every success for the future.”