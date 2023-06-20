Take Strides To Promote Wellbeing In Aid Of Hospitality Action This Autumn

Share Tweet Share Email

UK charity Hospitality Action invites the nation to put on their walking shoes this autumn and take part in Walk for Wellbeing, a nationwide movement to help promote health and wellbeing within the hospitality industry.

Now in its 4th year, powered by UK hospitality talent partner mum in partnership with Caterer.com and Peoplebank, the charity’s annual walk is a fun, flexible event all about coming together to take simple steps towards raising vital funds to support individuals and their families in the hospitality sector who are facing challenging times.

Five hosted 20km walks will take place in key cities across the UK on Sunday 8 October in London, Bath/Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow. Those who can’t make that date can ‘Walk It Your Way’ at a location of their choice any time between Saturday 30 September and Sunday 15 October, encompassing World Mental Health Day on Tuesday 10 October. Created with flexibility in mind, these challenges allow participants to spend quality time on a long or short walk of their choosing with family, friends, colleagues and pets whilst helping raise awareness and critical funds for Hospitality Action.

With mental health issues, the cost-of-living crisis and fear of homelessness at an all-time high, since the start of 2020 Hospitality Action has helped more people than ever, answering 26,809 helpline calls and delivering 6,753 face-to-face and over-the-phone counselling sessions. More than half of those contacting the charity for support directly reference mental health issues such as extreme stress, anxiety and feelings of hopelessness, with the overwhelming majority also struggling with household debts, with many facing the threat of court action or eviction.

A key priority in 2023/24 is to provide essential support, relief and security to those experiencing times of crisis. The money raised will help:

Support the 1 in 2 people with mental health issues that contact Hospitality Action for support.

Deliver in-person and phone counselling sessions.

Provide emergency grants to put food on the table.

Ease the pressure of rising food and fuel costs for those households forced to choose between heating and eating.

Clear arrears for households at immediate risk of homelessness, providing essential relief, security and ultimately improved wellbeing.

Register today and let’s walk the walk and make a difference together.

For more information and to register, please visit www.walkforwellbeing.org