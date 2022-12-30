Takeaway Owners Braced for Business With a Quarter of the Nation Set to Order on New Year’s Eve

Share Tweet Share Email

Takeaway owners are anticipating a successful festive period after new research revealed that a quarter of the nation is set to order food on New Year’s Eve.

Analysts at Foodhub, one of the UK’s leading food ordering apps, found 25% of Brits intend to order online as part of their New Year’s celebrations this year.

This comes after orders almost doubled (+88%) on December 31st last year when compared to the three days prior.

Foodhub’s research found the busiest period for ordering takeaways on New Year’s Eve is between 6.30pm and 7.30pm, with customers urged to use the brand’s pre-order tool to book ahead of the golden hour to avoid any delays.

Pizza (16%) is set to be the most ordered food type, according to the data, followed by fried chicken (13%) and Chinese food (12%).

Emma Stockman, Foodhub spokesperson, said: “Takeaways play such a big role in special occasions throughout the year, and this is no different over the festive period.

“With orders set to surge on New Year’s Eve, takeaway owners should anticipate booming business – and prepare for the predicted surge in trade.

“We’re urging our customers to use our pre-order tool this year to ensure that their food arrives at the exact time they want to eat.”

TOP FIVE CUISINES ON NEW YEAR’S EVE