The Biggest Night In The Region’s Hospitality Sector Has Arrived

The 16th annual Manchester Hoteliers’ Association (MHA) Ball, which celebrates the region’s thriving hospitality sector, is taking place at The Sheridan Suite in Manchester on Friday 11 October

The forthcoming MHA annual Ball and Awards is one of the most hotly anticipated events in the hospitality calendar, with more than 600 people from the region expected to attend.

Last year’s awards and ball saw a record number of people and a record amount of money raised for MHA’s chosen charities – a total of £37,000, divided between four local causes.

This year, the 16th addition of the event, organisers are hoping to raise funds for charity partners Manchester Mind, Mustard Tree, Wood Street Mission and Hospitality Action.

Adrian Ellis, Chair of MHA, said: “We are hoping that this year’s awards and ball will be bigger and better than ever, and we are looking forward to celebrating Manchester’s vibrant hospitality sector and rewarding the hardworking and talented individuals who work in our sector across the region.

“The theme this year is the roaring 1920s and we are confident that it will be another successful and prosperous evening.

“We also want to exceed the sum of money raised last year, in order to help them continue their remarkable work across the region.”

Manchester has recently been unveiled as the second most popular inbound tourist destination in the UK – with more people travelling to the city than any other place outside of the capital.

Adrian added: “The hospitality sector in this city region will continue to grow and thrive, which is why it’s important to recognise and reward people during the awards ceremony. We wish all the shortlisted finalists all the very best and congratulate them for being nominated.

“I’d also like to thank all of our sponsors and partners who have helped make this night possible – we couldn’t do it without them.”