The Burnt Chef Project Encourages Operators to Boost Their Colleagues’ Morale This Christmas

The team behind The Burnt Chef Project has joined forces with Morale, the world’s kindest social networking platform, to encourage hospitality businesses and operators to share some festive cheer and praise their colleagues this Christmas.

The new initiative, a first for the hospitality sector, allows individuals to anonymously send messages of gratitude directly to their colleague’s mobile phones, for free, from a dedicated online website or app. Designed to boost the wellbeing of individuals, in what can be a stressful time for those operating in the hospitality sector, the Morale Boost idea is a simple, yet effective way to recognise an individual’s value at one of the busiest times of year.

Research has shown that simple acts of gratitude are a great way to make people feel valued, while the impact of positive feedback is known to mitigate the negative effects of stress on a person’s performance. The same research, undertaken by neuroscientists, has shown that a human brain receives positive verbal affirmations in the same way as it does financial reward. In fact, giving a compliment is as much of a boost to dopamine levels as receiving a compliment.

On the partnership with Morale, Kris Hall, Founder and CEO of The Burnt Chef Project comments:

“The Christmas and New Year period can be one of the most stressful times of year for those working in hospitality. That’s why, we’ve partnered with the team from Morale, the networking platform, to deliver a little bit of cheer and positivity at Christmas.

Foodservice managers and operators can use the dedicated website to choose their morale-boosting message and quickly send this directly to their colleague’s phone for free – showing them just how much they’re valued and appreciated. The messages are regularly changed or updated, meaning multiple messages of gratitude can be sent across the period.”

By simply visiting the site, selecting a chosen message and adding a number, the anonymous message is sent in seconds and completely free of charge.

On the partnership, Aldwyn Boscawen, Founder of Morale adds:

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with The Burnt Chef Project to support the morale of those working tirelessly in the hospitality industry this Christmas time. We know just how gruelling this time of year, in particular, can be for the sector and so by spreading positivity, we know we can help the morale of the teams and individuals working so hard to serve their customers.”

To share your gratitude to your colleagues or your team, visit www.moraleboost.co.uk/bc or to find out more about the work of The Burnt Chef Project, please visit www.theburntchefproject.com.