Greene King’s Popular Tub2Pub Recycling Campaign Is Back

Greene King is running its successful Tub2Pub initiative again in the new year so customers can recycle their empty plastic confectionary and crackers tubs, saving waste from landfill and raising money for charity.

The annual campaign has become more and more popular over the years as it offers customers a recycling solution for the thousands of polypropylene sweets and biscuits tubs sold over the festive period.

Over 5,000kg of plastic, almost 50,000 tubs were collected through Tub2Pub over the past two years and the money raised for Greene King’s charity partner, Macmillan Cancer Support, totalled £11,308.

Customers can take their clean and empty plastic sweets and biscuits tubs to 1,600 Greene King managed pubs nationwide. These tubs cannot always be recycled at kerbside waste collections so the network of pubs provide convenient drop-off points for customers looking for a recycling solution.

Tubs can be dropped off between 1 January and 11 February, 2024.

This is the fourth year Greene King has partnered with co-cre8 to run the Tub2Pub campaign. Recycling solutions experts co-cre8 facilitate the Tub2Pub campaign, working with DCW Polymers who specialises in recycling the polypropylene tubs into granulated plastic in the UK. The resulting plastic granules can then be used in new, UK-made products.

Vance Fairman-Smith, Greene King’s supply chain director, said: “Our customers have shown they really welcome this scheme which stops the plastic tubs they have left over from Christmas going to waste. Each year, we have collected more and more tubs as Tub2Pub is more widely known and supported. It’s a simple and effective recycling solution which is good for our customers, the environment and our charity partner, Macmillan. Let’s keep building on the success of Tub2Pub and see if 2024 can be another record-breaking year.”

Peter Goodwin, co-cre8 managing director said: “It’s a fantastic project that captures the imagination of people in local communities wanting to recycle more, guarantees that used plastic tubs are recycled in the UK and raises much needed funds for a great cause – a win, win, win, what’s not to love! We want to challenge ourselves each year and hope that our 2024 campaign will be bigger and better than ever!”

For more information go to https://www.tub2pub.co.uk/tub2pub/ which lists participating Greene King pubs.