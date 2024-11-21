The Burnt Chef Project Launches Global Whistleblowing Service

Share Post Share Email

The Burnt Chef Project has launched a new Whistleblowing Service, a global initiative designed to support businesses in the hospitality industry.

Following the commencement of the Worker Protection (Amendment of Equality Act 2010) Act 2023, the Whistleblowing Service has been developed to provide a trusted avenue for employees to raise issues within the workplace that they are experiencing through a safe, third-party channel. This service is the latest addition to the not-for-profit organisation and brings another important dimension of support available to the hospitality industry.

For both businesses and employees, the Whistleblowing Service aims to build trust and transparency whilst helping to create a positive company culture and reducing staff turnover. Early resolution of issues raised will, in turn, improve employee engagement and boost team performance, keeping the workplace a safe, trusted and enjoyable place to be.

Trained specialists manage each confidential concern with discretion and expertise, allowing the employee full anonymity as well as access to 24/7 support. Each report will be handled with sensitivity and professionalism, with recommendations and advice following the report helping to support with a resolve suitable for each individual and business.

Kris Hall, Founder and CEO of The Burnt Chef Project, highlights the importance of this new service for the industry:

“Whistleblowing in the hospitality industry is an crucial mechanism for safeguarding ethical practices, protecting employees, and building the industry’s reputation. Being able to offer this first of its kind Whistleblowing Service as a global initiative is a proud moment for us at The Burnt Chef Project, as we continue to advocate for healthier, more transparent workplace cultures. By allowing businesses the opportunity to provide this service for their staff, it will help to build trust and also alleviate the pressures and anxieties that raising concerns can cause. Working with experienced staff to support them in resolving situations in a professionally designed system, we hope this becomes an integral part of ensuring staff mental health, wellbeing and comfort during their time at work.”