The Ioh Restaurant Manager Of The Year 2025 Competition Now Open

The Institute of Hospitality’s prestigious Restaurant Manager of the Year (RMOY) 2025 competition has been launched, with applications closing at midnight (GMT) on 10 January 2025.

Open to Restaurant Managers from across the globe, entrants will compete at the world-renowned Hotel Café Royal, London on Friday 28 February 2025 where this year’s talent will be put through their paces by the judges throughout the day, culminating in the celebratory evening reception where the 16th Restaurant Manager of the Year winner will be announced, surrounded by friends, family and guests.

This year the winner will receive a tailored professional development programme designed around them, a year of tickets to attend the Institute’s top events, including Above & Beyond networking events and the Fellows’ Dinner, one year’s IoH Membership and so much more. All alongside the title of Restaurant Manager of the Year 2025 and the prestigious trophy.

Launching the competition, the Institute’s CEO Robert Richardson FIH MI explained:

“Over the last 15 years we have uncovered some incredible talent who have risen to amazing heights. Entrants must fulfil the role of Restaurant Manager, even if they don’t hold the actual job title, and could be working in a small or large establishment anywhere in the world. This competition offers a unique opportunity for entrants to be recognised for their professional hospitality skills, drive, passion and attitude. I would encourage anyone, wherever they work in the world to apply. You could be our next winner, and this could be the start of an incredible new chapter in your professional career!”

Reflecting on her win last year, Jessica Thompson MIH, who was General Manager and co-owner of Mingary Castle, Scotland at the time of winning said:

“On the day there was heaps of support and encouragement throughout the whole process from the organisers, competitors and judge’s which makes you feel at ease and made the overall experience very enjoyable. It is a busy and challenging day, which requires you to focus and think on your feet but ultimately, it’s about being yourself and showing others how you shine in your own hospitality environment. If you are passionate about hospitality and in particular food and beverage, the Restaurant Manager competition is an opportunity you should not miss.”

Past winners have all risen to new heights and strengthened their careers. Christie Hayes MIH the 2023 winner is now Hotel Manager at Penmaenuchaf in Wales, Abigail Clark MIH, our 2022 winner is Director of Restaurants at the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, in Saudi Arabia and Daniel Greenock, who won in 2020 is now Director of Food & Beverage at Gleneagles Hotel, Scotland.