The Burnt Chef Project To Recognise Success With Hospitality’s Mental Health Heroes Award Launch

Having championed mental health support and worked tirelessly to reduce the stigma around mental health in hospitality on a global stage, The Burnt Chef Project is now recognising those individuals and businesses who’ve gone the extra mile with an all-new awards ceremony.

The Burnt Chef Project is launching its Hospitality’s Mental Health Heroes Awards which feature eight unique categories and is encouraging nominations from hospitality individuals and businesses that have taken exceptional steps in the past twelve months.

Held in association with headline partner, Talent Hive, The Burnt Chef Project’s Hospitality’s Mental Health Heroes Awards will take place during the glitz and glamour of the Love Hospitality Gala Dinner, on the 25th March 2024, the first evening of HRC 2024, at ExCel London. Joining hundreds of the hospitality industry’s most influential individuals, the finalists will be treated to a showstopping evening of celebration, where the winners will be announced.

On partnering with The Burnt Chef Project, Will Gennard, Managing Director of Talent Hive comments: “We’ve long been a proud advocate of The Burnt Chef Project. The work that Kris and the team have done over the past four years has been nothing short of extraordinary when it comes to supporting those with mental health challenges and working to reduce the stigma that surrounds mental health in the hospitality industry – not just here in the UK, but around the world.”

“The opportunity to partner with The Burnt Chef Project and become the official sponsor of the inaugural Hospitality’s Mental Health Heroes Awards was too good to miss. We’re looking forward to being part of the judging process, seeing first-hand the incredible work of businesses and individuals in our great and vibrant sector before the real celebrations happen in London in March.”

Nominations are open now, with an opportunity for individuals and businesses to self-nominate, as well for those looking to highlight the great work of others.

Nominations close on 20th January 2024 with a shortlist being announced in early February. The winners of the eight categories will be announced at the Love Hospitality Gala Dinner on Monday 25th March 2024. Category winners will be recognised with an exclusive ‘Mental Health Hero’ badge, as well as enjoying an opportunity to share their experience with the wider hospitality community.

Award Categories

● Best Mental Health in the Workplace Strategy (SME)

● Best Mental Health in the Workplace Strategy (Large)

● Most Inspiring Leader

● Most Inspiring Wellbeing Champion/Peer

● Unsung Hero

● Inspirational Story

● Outstanding Impact in Catering Education

● Ambassador of the Year Award 2023