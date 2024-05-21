The Cotswold Cycle Challenge Returns Raising Over £20,000 For Hospitality Action

Share Tweet Share Email

Photographer: Ben & Terry’s images ©

The Cotswold Cycle Challenge returned last week, with 99 intrepid riders raising over £20,000 for the hospitality industry’s safety net charity, Hospitality Action.

The highly anticipated return of the Cotswold Cycle Challenge marked a triumphant comeback after a five-year hiatus. The event, hosted by Calcot & Spa, brought together riders from every corner of the hospitality industry including teams from Expedia, Houston & Hawkes, Hatch Mansfield, Hand Picked Hotel and celebrity chef Phil Howard.

Against the breathtaking backdrop of the Cotswold countryside and passing iconic landmarks such as The Castle Inn at Castle Combe, Whatley Manor, The Pig and the Village Hall in Barnsley, participants embarked on a series of exhilarating rides tailored to different skill levels. With routes ranging from 20 to 100 miles, each offered something for everyone, with novices to seasoned cyclists eager to push their limits.

As dawn broke, participants set off under clear skies with spirits lifted by the promise of adventure, sumptuous feeding stations enroute and a shared mission to support industry peers. Navigating the undulating terrain of the Cotswold hills, cyclists pushed themselves to reach the finish line with the promise of a rewarding BBQ and glass of chilled Champagne Taittinger at Calcot & Spa.

Beyond the physical exertion and scenic vistas, the Cotswold Cycle Challenge was testament to the resilience and solidarity of the hospitality community. Through their collective efforts, riders not only conquered personal goals but also made a tangible difference in the lives of those who have fallen on hard times within the industry.



Richard Ball, Executive Chairman, The Calcot Collection said:

“What made this event truly special was the sense of camaraderie and support among all the riders. Regardless of ability, everyone shared the same goal of raising funds and awareness for a charity that’s close to all our hearts. Calcot & Spa was thrilled to play a part in bringing back this iconic and much-loved Hospitality Action challenge, knowing that every pedal stroke was making a difference to the lives of our fellow hospitality workers across the UK.”

Chief Executive of Hospitality Action, Mark Lewis, said:

“We’re delighted to see this fantastic event return to our calendar with so many industry leaders taking part, testament to the industry-wide unity to support those in need.

“This year so far, we have seen a record numbers of requests for support from those facing challenging times in the hospitality industry, with the majority citing debt and financial hardship as the biggest trigger of anxiety. Events like this enable us to continue to put an arm around our colleagues, and we send huge heartfelt thanks to all of those who took part, donated and supported this incredibly rewarding challenge.”