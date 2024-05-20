The Global Gin Industry Comes Together For The Gin Guild’s Spring Installation

Share Tweet Share Email

London: Gin distillers and industry professionals from around the world came together at the London Guildhall for the Gin Guild’s Annual Gin Industry Dinner and Spring Installation.

The evening, celebrating twelve years since the Gin Guild’s foundation, began with a formal installation of new members representing global distillers from four continents including Japan, the USA, Scotland, Wales, Netherlands, France, Sweden, Italy and the first member from Brazil.

New gin brands swearing the oath of gin included Katherine Jenkins’s Welsh Cygnet Gin, US-based Alpine Distilling, Audemus Spirits from Cognac, British brands Hepple, Tipplemill Thirlings from Ad Gefrin and Japanese craft gin Amrta.

With the Spring 2024 Installation taking membership from distillers and industry professionals to 526, the Gin Guild also welcomed British Consul General and author Ameer Kotecha and hospitality industry legend Peter Dorelli to its industry affiliation.

Following the installation, guests for the Annual Gin Industry Dinner included representatives from more than 60 gin brands and guests including the Gin Guild’s inaugural member, John Burke and Grand Rectifier Desmond Payne MBE. The event also showcased gins from across the membership, drawn from the historic Guild Bar.

Gin Guild Director General Pal Gleed commented,

“The growth, quality and innovation we are seeing in the gin industry shows no sign of slowing down, and it is exciting to see new members joining from across the world. As always, this annual event makes for exciting conversations around what we’ll see from distillers in the next year.”

After dinner speaker Jane Peyton, Principal of The School of Booze and author of The Philosophy of Gin and The Philosophy of Cocktails said, “ I had the distinctly enjoyable experience of attending the Gin Guild’s annual dinner, and if any proof were needed on the dynamic global nature of gin, that was it, with gin makers present from dozens of countries.”

Alex Watson, co-founder of Renais Gin was installed as the Gin Guild’s 500th member. He said, “It is a privilege to join the Gin Guild and be in the room with such a supportive community representing distillers and gin brands from across the world.”

Ameer Kotecha said,

“I was delighted to be presented with my juniper berries and be installed as a member of the Gin Guild. Gin is one of the UK’s finest products and exports and I look forward to continuing to do all I can to champion gin and to help distillers to showcase this great British product all around the world.”