International Restaurateurs’ Dinner 2024 Raises £22,000 For Hospitality Sector

The third International Restaurateurs’ Dinner (IRD), which took place on Monday 29th April 2024 at Rosewood London, raised £22,000 to support training and education initiatives within the hospitality sector.

A ‘sensational’ menu was created by chefs including José Pizarro, chef founder of Pizarro Restaurants; Ian Musgrave, executive sous chef at The Ritz London; Hrishikesh Desai, chef patron of Farlam Hall; Cherish Finden, international pastry consultant and TV personality and Mark Perkins, executive pastry chef at Rosewood London.

The joint fundraising event was in aid of the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts, World Young Chef Young Waiter, and The Wine Guild of the United Kingdom. This money raised will play a pivotal role in nurturing talent and fostering growth within our industry, ensuring a brighter future for aspiring professionals.

Robert Walton MBE, YYY Chairman commented:

“I am truly grateful to all who graced the third International Restaurateurs’ Dinner with their presence. This event has been a testament to unity and access, and I extend my heartfelt thanks to our esteemed guests and generous sponsors, who help us to advance key initiatives within the hospitality industry.

“Thank you to our six chefs who curated an exceptional. As chairman of World Young Chef Young Waiter and Young Mixologist, I take immense pride in our role in nurturing the future luminaries of the culinary world. The funds raised will propel our efforts in providing invaluable opportunities for these aspiring talents.”