The Crown Inn has raised over £2,600 for the Lymington and New Forest Multiple Sclerosis Group

The Crown Inn, Everton has raised over £2,600 for the Lymington and New Forest Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Group. Licensee of The Crown Inn, Martin Hinkes, and his team held a 24-hour darts match, raffle, cake and tabletop sale, and live music from Millie, Gavin and Chloe, and Six and Sax to fundraise for the cause.

The 24-hour darts match involved Martin playing against different members of the local community each hour, with some of the matches being livestreamed on The Crown Inn’s Facebook. As well as Martin powering through the 24-hour darts match, there was a cake and tabletop sale in the pub, where the local community really got involved and brought along many items for the sale. The locals also got involved in the raffle where there were some amazing prizes up for grabs, including nights away in Morocco and Torquay.

The fundraising event also saw MS ambassador and Actor Alun Armstrong drop in through a video-link, congratulating Martin and The Crown Inn on their efforts of the event and for supporting the cause.

The Lymington and New Forest Group are a group in the MS Society, that support individuals suffering from MS and their families. It offers people within the Lymington and New Forest community to come together, to connect and share their experiences of MS as well as offering a range of activities for everyone to get involved in. The local groups within the MS Society help raise vital funds to support the work they do.

Martin Hinkes, Licensee of The Crown Inn, said: “The fundraising event was such a success, it exceeded all of our expectations. We love to support local charities and causes, and it is amazing to be able to fundraise for the Lymington and New Forest Multiple Sclerosis group, the work they do is incredible.

“Playing darts for 24 hours was tough towards the end but with the support from my team and the local community, we were able to raise a lot of money for the cause. It was really nice to see new and regular faces on the night getting involved in everything we had going on. Thank you to everyone who came along, participated and donated.”