The Dark Destroyer Shaun Wallace is the New Voice for Stonegate’s “We Love Quiz”

Stonegate Group has announced Shaun Wallace, ‘The Dark Destroyer’ from ITV’s The Chase, as the new online host of its hugely popular ‘We Love Quiz’ app quiz-nights.

Taking place every Thursday and Sunday night at 8pm, across hundreds of Stonegate Managed pubs around the country, ‘We Love Quiz’ sees thousands of quiz-lovers downloading the app and competing to win £1,500 in a national jackpot every week. Shaun Wallace will now be a quiz master and will be leading quizzers through rounds of mind-boggling questions.

Helen Charlesworth, Managing Director of the Stonegate Group, said: “This is a great partnership for ‘We Love Quiz’. Shaun Wallace is a fantastic TV personality and is renowned for his quiz prowess. I love taking part in these quizzes and I know with Shaun at the helm, they are going to get better and better.”

To date, over 80,000 teams have taken part in “We Love Quiz” and a national prize of £120,000 has been won by all the winners since June 2020.

Shaun Wallace said: “Really looking forward to hosting ‘We Love Quiz’ at Stonegate’s amazing pubs and bars and can’t wait to give away lots of money to the weekly winners throughout the UK. Good luck everybody.”

Shaun Wallace’s voice will be added to the “We Love Quiz” platform on Thursday 31 March.

To find out more about “We Love Quiz” nights in Stonegate pubs, follow the pages below:

https://welovequiz.co.uk

https://www.greatukpubs.co.uk/events/how-you-quizzin