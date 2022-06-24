The Frogmill Named UK’s Best Pub

Share Tweet Share Email

Cotswolds pub The Frogmill, part of Brakspear’s Honeycomb Houses managed estate, has scooped the top title in the National Pub & Bar awards 2022.

The pub, set in extensive grounds in the village of Shipton Oliffe outside Cheltenham, dates back to the 16th century. Brakspear acquired the site in 2016.

Despite The Frogmill’s enviable location and stylish décor, it was their operational standards and customer service that won them the National Pub & Bar of the Year title. Judges praised the flawless operation, attention to detail and genuine hospitality, which stem from the Honeycomb Houses ethos of ‘Our House, Your Home’: the team host guests in the way they would treat friends visiting their home, creating a relaxed yet attentive atmosphere for their visit.

Simon Stanbrook, general manager at The Frogmill, said:

“I’m completely overwhelmed. This award is for the team — from our housekeeping to kitchen, events and front of house teams, they all work exceptionally hard day in, day out.

“We work together like a family and take pride in having an eye for detail and looking out for opportunities to add touches that make our guests’ experience at The Frogmill memorable rather than just good!”

Tom Davies, chief executive at Brakspear, said:

“Everyone at Honeycomb Houses and Brakspear is delighted to have won this award and proud of the sterling work from Simon and his team at the pub, supported by Sophie Johnson, our senior operations manager. It speaks volumes to their talent and dedication that they have maintained the highest standards despite the challenges created by Covid, supply chain issues and staff shortages.

“When we reopened The Frogmill in 2016, we said we wanted it to win awards, and it’s wonderful to see that ambition realised. It’s also good to have recognition that the Honeycomb Houses ethos, which is in place at all nine pubs, is delivering award-winning standards and service.”

On the way to collecting the top award, The Frogmill was named the Best Pub in Gloucestershire, as one of 94 County Winners in the National Pub & Bar Awards. It then won the Best Pub in the South West title, as one of 15 regional winners, announced at an awards event in London.