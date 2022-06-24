Cherished 18th Century Pub to Reopen its Doors

Share Tweet Share Email

A NORTHUMBERLAND pub dating back to the early 1700s is to be given a new lease of life after being acquired by a North East hospitality group.

The Highlander, a former coaching inn and watering hole of Bonnie Prince Charlie, has been snapped up by the team behind award-winning Northumberland wedding venue, Ellingham Hall.

The group has put pen to paper on a deal for the Grade II-listed building after it was put on the market by the UK’s largest pub company, Stonegate, at a valuation of £500,000.

The award-winning firm now plans to breathe new life into the village’s last remaining pub by undergoing a significant refurbishment programme with the aim of officially opening its doors by Easter 2023.

Speaking about the deal, Anthony Hunter, director at Ellingham Hall, said:

“The Highlander is steeped in heritage and we’re thrilled to have added it to our portfolio.

“Over the coming months, we plan to invest significantly in a redevelopment programme that will breathe new life into the site, ensuring it once again is at the heart of the Belsay community while preserving its rich history and we can’t wait to get started.”

The venue was marketed by leading North East commercial and residential property agency, Bradley Hall.

Neil Hart, group managing director at Bradley Hall, said:

“The Highlander has been at the heart of Belsay’s community for the best part of 300 years so we’re delighted to have been able to work with Anthony and the team to get this deal over the line.

“The team has a track record of lovingly restoring and managing heritage venues and so we have every confidence that they’ll prove a real hit among the local community as they breathe new life into this much-loved venue.”