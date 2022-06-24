Inaugural Pedalling for Pubs Campaign Raises £274k for Two Great Industry Charities

Share Tweet Share Email

This year, fundraising initiative Pedalling for Pubs, powered by KAM, raised a stunning £274k for leading hospitality charities; Licenced Trade Charity and Only a Pavement Away, smashing its fundraising target.

Created in recognition and support of disadvantaged people from around the pub, brewery and wider hospitality sectors, Pedalling for Pubs is a charity bike ride that this March saw 26 riders from the brewing, pub and hospitality sector ride 335km across Jordan, battling desert terrain and riding through hail, rain, strong winds and desert sun.

As the group rode from the Dead Sea to the Red Sea they were greeted with waves and car horns from the locals. They supported each other throughout the challenge and all 26 riders completed the ride, crossing the finish line in fancy dress to applause and celebration. While the 26 were in Jordan, teams across the UK took part in Pedalling for Pubs UK 2022 collectively riding over 8,000km fundraising as they went.

The challenge has received fantastic support from its sponsors Greene King, Punch Taverns, Fleet Street, Barclaycard Payments, Lucky Saint, caterer.com and Wireless Social.

Katy Moses, MD at KAM, and the brains behind the challenge, said:

“To see Pedalling for Pubs come together after a few frustrating missed-starts across the pandemic, is so rewarding. The response from the industry has been truly remarkable, it has been a joy to bring together so many hospitality professionals to support two such worthwhile charities, particularly after such a trying 18 months for the industry. I want to thank everyone who donated time or money to the campaign, when we set out, raising this level of funds was unthinkable but it will help The Licensed Trade Charity and Only A Pavement Away do so much good.”

To celebrate this great fundraising achievement Mike Wood MP, the Chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group hosted a cheque presentation event in Portcullis House on Wednesday 22nd June.

Greg Mangham, CEO of hospitality charity Only A Pavement Away said:

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to Katy for selecting us as one of the two charities and for the 26 industry leaders who embarked on this remarkable challenge. The incredible amount of money raised is a shock but fair reward for the energy and effort everyone involved invested into this campaign, and most importantly will be absolutely critical in helping us support people facing homelessness, prison leavers and veterans into careers within the hospitality industry.”

James Brewster, CEO of the Licensed Trade Charity added:

“What an incredible feat – 335km in just four short days to help support countless people in need across the hospitality sector. The money raised will be put towards a number of vital initiatives that we run across the mental wellbeing, housing, health, education and employment support landscapes, and it is a privilege to have been selected to put this money to its best possible use. Thank you, Katy, and thank you to each and every one of the brave riders that took part.”