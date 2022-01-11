The Future of FoodTech

WHY FOOD DELIVERY TECHNOLOGY IS IMPERATIVE FOR THE INDUSTRY’S SURVIVAL

With the global online food delivery market expected to reach $192 billion (£140bn) in 2025 (Research and Markets, 2021), it’s fair to say that this is where the future of food lies for many establishments. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the hospitality industry’s inevitable march towards tech – restaurants either embraced technology and thrived, or didn’t.

As a result the industry is still going through a period of hyper growth in response to the continuing surge in consumer demand for quick and convenient online food delivery services, via apps such as Just Eat, Deliveroo and UberEats. According to a recent Just Eat Takeaway.com report, food delivery saw a 79% increase in online orders in the first quarter of 2021, nearly double its predicted growth rate globally. At Deliverect, we’ve seen this come to life as we’ve helped to process an average of more than 1.5 million orders per week this year.That’s a 750% increase from the year before.

It’s clear that digital solutions have helped restaurants better serve their customers and adapt to life in the new normal. Online ordering remains a post-pandemic trend set to stay.With most restrictions now a thing of the past, let’s take a look at the tech trends that will continue to impact the food industry pandemic and beyond:

TAKEAWAY IS KING

One of the most striking trends this past 18-months was the huge growth of the takeaway market, with many more restaurants adding delivery and pick-up channels. Some of these restaurants were already on delivery platforms, but many had not considered takeout as a viable option for their type of establishment.

Many restaurateurs that joined Deliverect in 2021, having not previously offered delivery, told us that the results from delivery and pick-up orders were so good, they would continue using the channels even as dining rooms reopen.These restaurants are looking at how they can expand upon this and incorporate delivery channels into their long-term strategies.

CRAVING FOR CONTACTLESS

It’s clear that contactless technology and minimising human contact is still on the agenda for restaurant operators. One compromise that we are likely to see is technology trying to offer the normal restaurant experience whilst also reducing contact. Further to this, technology that eliminates close contact like digital menus, tableside ordering and payment apps, and self-service kiosks are likely set to rise.