The Grand Brighton Tops the Charts as the Best UK Hospitality Employer

The Grand Brighton, has won a UK-wide industry accolade as the nation’s best place to work in hospitality.

The Grand Brighton was awarded the ‘Best Employer Catey 2019’ on Tuesday 2nd July. The award is given to employers who recognise and nurture their people to create a healthy, thriving business environment. The hotel fended off some big contenders for the top prize including luxury establishments, Red Carnation Hotels and Firmdale Hotels.

The award marked The Grand Brighton as a truly desirable place to work, and proof of the case lies in the hotel’s retention record. Up to one in 10 staff have served a decade or more in service, with 70% of employees maintaining more than one year’s service (an increase from 47% in 2014).

Underpinning the positive people culture at The Grand Brighton is an emphasis on recognising employees who deliver exceptional hospitality with reward vouchers that can be exchanged for treats including cinema tickets or spa experiences. The hotel also boasts strong development programmes in management, food and beverage skills – all part of the institution’s focus on career progression which saw 57 promotions among staff in 2018.

Andrew Mosley, General Manager at The Grand Brighton, said:

“We’re delighted and extremely proud to have The Grand recognised for its positive working environment.

“We strongly encourage an entrepreneurial spirit among our employees to find the freedom and flexibility to express their ideas. It’s their ideas and unrelenting dedication which makes this historic institution on Brighton’s seafront such an exceptional place to visit.

A happy and motivated team certainly allow us to provide an enriching experience for guests and we really hope that customers will notice the award in practice when they come to hotel”