The Headland Crowned “Britain’s Best”

The Headland Hotel in Cornwall has been named Britain’s “Best Seaside Hotel” by The Times and The Sunday Times.

Published this weekend in The Sunday Times (11 October), and online from today, the annual ‘Best Places to Stay’ guide is a comprehensive list of the UK’s best hotels, featuring 80 in-depth reviews.

“The guide has become the gold standard of the industry over the past decade,” said Duncan Craig, travel editor for The Times and The Sunday Times. “It’s a tribute to this thriving sector that even in this most challenging of years, we’ve seen a raft of exciting new openings, as well as established names upping their games.

“Whatever style of getaway you’re looking for, in whatever region, you can be sure of a welcoming and safe place to stay. Our reviewers have selected The Headland Hotel as one of our best hotels in the country.”

Holding five star ratings from both the AA and Quality in Tourism, The Headland in Newquay has been at the forefront of tourism in Cornwall for over 120 years.

Commanding a spectacular seafront location overlooking Fistral Beach, the hotel has benefitted from an ongoing programme of investment by owners Carolyn and John Armstrong, with 2020 seeing the opening of a stunning new £10 million swimming and wellbeing centre.

For the owners, the news comes in the throes of an extremely challenging year for the hospitality sector.

Carolyn Armstrong said: “What a totally unexpected surprise after such a hard and relentless summer. I am so pleased for the hotel and our team, who have worked harder than ever this year. It is a wonderful accolade and one which we are very proud to receive.”