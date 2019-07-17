The Headland Raises £1,000 For Hospitality Action

The Headland in Newquay, Cornwall, has raised £1,000 for Hospitality Action, a charity which supports hospitality workers who experience adversity.

A charitable event held on 7 July was part of a nationwide initiative known as Social Sunday, where chefs, restaurateurs, hoteliers, and food-service operators are invited to raise money for those in the industry.

As part of The Headland’s ongoing fundraising efforts, the team welcomed more than 100 visitors to its lawns for a day of delicious food, live music and garden games.

Executive chef Christopher Archambault cooked up a feast of Mexican tacos, with additional refreshments from Cornish Tea and Cornish Coffee, Kernow Sausage Company, St Austell Brewery and Callestick Cornish ice cream.

Darryl Reburn, managing director at The Headland, said: “We are pleased to have raised £1,000 for Hospitality Action, a charity which does so much to support those working in our industry.

“Working in the hospitality industry comes with its own pressures, and can often be physically demanding and require long hours. It’s important to have a day to celebrate our peers, and to support those who are struggling with these challenges.”

Hospitality Action was set up by international restaurateur Jason Atherton. It provides hospitality workers with financial, physical and psychological support and helps them to return to work as quickly as possible.

Darryl continued: “At The Headland, we take the welfare of our staff very seriously and promote a healthy work-life balance. However, hardship can affect anyone and it is reassuring to have charities such as Hospitality Action providing additional support.”

As well as signposting employees to Hospitality Action and its services, The Headland promotes good mental health and wellbeing through its Healthy Workplace scheme.

The scheme provides free gym membership for managers and their partners, and reduced membership for other employees. In addition, staff receive discounted spa treatments and products, use of the pool, and has an active surf club.