The Idle Rocks Wins Best Hotel At Trencherman’s Guide Awards

The Idle Rocks, situated harbourside in theCornish town of St Mawes, has been awarded the ‘Best Hotel’ in this year’s covetable Trencherman’s Guide Awards 2021.

Chaired by Michael Caines MBE, The Trencherman’s Guide Awards were established over six years ago with the aim to recognises hospitality excellence across the South West. The awards have become the one of the South West’s most prestigious culinary recognitions where, traditionally, over 10,000 readers have voted for their favourite restaurant, hotel, pub, chef and more.

Karen Richards, Owner & Designer of The Idle Rocks commented:

“We are delighted to have been awarded ‘Best Hotel’ in this year’s Trencherman’s Guide Awards. After what has been an exceptionally difficult year for so many in the hospitality industry, this is a much-welcomed boost to morale for our excellent team, without whom, such an award would not have been possible. When my husband David and I bought the building in 2010, our aim was to create a hotel that was young, fresh and relaxing. We wanted to make it a home from home, eliminating formalities and in this way differentiate ourselves from our more traditional competitors. To be able to veer away from the ‘norm’ and to have the hard work and passion of everyone involved recognised is an honour and we cannot wait to welcome guests back this spring.”

Having navigated the waters of Covid-19, owners Karen and David Richards and their passionate team are thrilled to have been given this special acknowledgement. Demonstrating their commitment to their trade, The Idle Rocks provides an uncompromised home-from-home experience for its guest and they are thrilled to be welcoming them back this summer.

This accolade is also not the first to grace The Idle Rocks having previously won several other awards including Best Restaurant (Trencherman’s Awards 2018), British Seafood Restaurant of the year (2018) and Best Dine & Stay Experience (2019).